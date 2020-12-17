French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Jean Castex, Prime Minister of France, confirmed the news of Macron testing positive for coronavirus.

"The president tested positive for COVID-19 today (Thursday)," the French presidency said in an official statement. Macron has been tested after the "onset of the first symptoms," the statement further added.

Macron will comply with the national regulations for COVID-19 patients in France and hence would "self isolate for seven days". "He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," added the official statement. The statement also notified that all other meetings should be held via video-conference.

The French President will also cancel all trips scheduled for the next few days, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon, a French presidency spokesperson told Reuters.

The French president is one of few heads of state and government across the world who have contracted the coronavirus including US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

France reported 17,615 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest spike in COVID-19 count since November 21. While at least 289 people succumbed to the deadly virus on Wednesday.

The country has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. It has reported 2,409,062 cases since the pandemic began. Over 59,000 deaths have been reported because of the pandemic.

Also Read: CBSE exams 2021: Education Minister's live interaction with teachers postponed to Dec 22

Also Read: 40% professionals expect increase in new jobs in 2021: LinkedIn survey