Imran Khan completes 1 year as Pakistan PM; govt releases first anniversary report

On the completion of one year by the Imran Khan government, ruling party Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) presented its progress report. The report highlighted the achievements made by the government in the past year. The government also launched a book in the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad on their progress and shed light on the performance of each ministry.

Government representatives said that PM Imran Khan faced tough challenges in the economic and services sectors as most of the Pakistani institutions were in losses. However, they added, PM Khan worked hard to find a solution.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq said in the ceremony, "When we assumed power last year, the national treasury was almost empty, and we did not even have money to run daily affairs of the country. In that critical time, friendly countries came to our rescue and saved us from falling defaulter."

Haq said that their focus is on health, education, housing sector and alleviating poverty. He added that 114 small and large scale plans will be introduced in the second year of the government to help the poor.

The Special Assistant said that Pakistan was also facing isolation at foreign affairs department but the government devised plans to have good relations with all the countries in the world. "Due to the efforts of the foreign ministry we have established good relations across the world, and we even tried to mend our relations with India," he added.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government has made big achievements in a short period.

The PM's media assistant said that representatives from all ministries will be ready to undergo an accountability process next week. He also said that the media as well as independent organisations will be able to ask freely about the progress they made during the past year.

The PTI won general elections in July last year.

