India issues travel advisory; asks Indians to avoid 'non-essential' travel to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka blasts: After a series of explosions claimed more than 250 lives in the neighboring country of Sri Lanka, India has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to not travel to the country. A press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs urged Indians not to undertake "non-essential" travel to the country under the prevailing situation.

The ministry also advised that whoever is travelling to the country for work must establish contact with the mission or the consulates in various provinces of the country.

"In case of those undertaking essential/emergency travels, they can contact the High Commission of India in Colombo or the Assistant High Commission in Kandy / Consulates in Hambantota and Jaffna in case of requirement of any assistance. The helpline numbers of the Indian High Commission are available on the Mission's website," the ministry said.

The MEA press release further added, "The Government of Sri Lanka has beefed up the security in the country. A nation-wide emergency including night time curfew is in place at present which may also affect travel within Sri Lanka", says the statement.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka, 40 of the 253 killed were foreign nationals. Five injured foreign nationals are receiving treatment in hospitals. There were 11 Indian nationals who lost their lives in the attack and one who was seriously injured. He has returned to his home state of Kerala.

After the devastating attacks, domestic carriers such as IndiGo and Air India waived off cancellation fee and offered free rescheduling of tickets up till April 24.

