Pakistan court hands death penalty to Pervez Musharraf for treason

Pakistan special court on Tuesday announced capital punishment to former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the long-drawn high treason case.

A three-member special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, announced the verdict.

Former Pakistan's military ruler Pervez Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, was booked in the treason case in December 2013, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014. He was facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007.

The 76-year-old former Pakistan Army chief left for Dubai for medical treatment and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

On Saturday, Musharraf, through his advocates, had filed an application in the Lahore high court to stay the trial at the special court until his earlier petition pending adjudication by the high court was decided.

In his petition, the former President challenged the formation of a special court and constitution of the prosecution team, claiming that it violated the essence of Articles 90 and 91 of the Constitution. He also requested the high court to immediately suspend all actions, including the filing of the complaint, submission of a challan, the appointment of a prosecution team and constitution of the trial court.

What is the case against Pervez Musharraf?

The high treason case was filed against Pervez Musharraf by the PML-N government in 2013 for imposing emergency on November 3, 2007. Musharraf was booked in the high treason case in December 2013 and indicted on March 31, 2014.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar with PTI inputs

