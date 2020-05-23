Pakistan plane crash: 97 dead, 2 survive; top 10 developments of PIA accident

As many as 97 people were killed and two passengers miraculously survived after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 from Lahore crashed near Jinnah International Airport on Friday afternoon. There were 99 people aboard when the incident happened.

Among the two survivors, one was president of the Bank of Punjab, named Zafar Masud, and another was Muhammad Zubair.

Zubair, who was sitting in the eighth row said, "All I could see around was smoke and fire," he added. "I could hear screams from all directions. Kids and adults. All I could see was fire. I couldn't see any people - just hear their screams. I opened my seat belt and saw some light, and went towards the light. I had to jump down about 10 feet to get to safety".

Here are top-10 developments of PIA plane crash in Karachi:

1. According to the health ministry spokesperson of Pakistan, Meeran Yousuf, 60 bodies have been kept at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and 32 at Civil Hospital Karachi.

2. Seconds before the crash, the pilot told air traffic controllers he had lost power from both engines, according to a recording posted on liveatc.net, a respected aviation monitoring website.

"We are returning back, sir, we have lost engines," a man was heard saying in a recording released by the website. The controller freed up both the airport's runways but moments later the man called, "Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!".

3. According to Dawn, Airbus A320-200 was checked by the Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) airworthiness directorate on Nov 6, 2019, and declared fit for flying till November 5, 2020.

4. The Pakistani government has set up a four-member investigative team to probe the reasons for plane crash.

5. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has separately appointed -Safety Investigation Board, which will conduct an inquiry into the crash. The Safety Investigation Board is an independent institution.

6.PIA Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik told Dawn, "Accidents happen, but our pilots are trained for these kinds of events. These planes have checks and balances that we are required to fulfill".

7. The Minister for Aviation will visit Karachi on Saturday in order to have a detailed meeting with the CAA and the PIA Management. He will meet the families of the passengers and will also visit the crash site and meet the residents of the houses damaged by the aircraft crash.

8. The Aviation Minister directed that 5 family members of each passenger may be provided air tickets to reach Karachi and insurance compensation be paid to the next of kin on the most immediate basis.

9. PIA has emptied its airport hotels so that residents whose houses were affected in the crash can be accommodated.

10. In Pakistan's most recent deadly crash, a PIA plane in 2016 burst into flames after one of its two turboprop engines failed while flying, killing more than 40 people. The deadliest air disaster on Pakistani soil was in 2010 when an Airbus A321 operated by private airline Airblue and flying from Karachi crashed into the hills outside Islamabad, killing all 152 people on board.

