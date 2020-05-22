BREAKING: Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying over 100 people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport

A Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed near a residential colony near Karachi airport on Friday. The Pakistani media has report that the PIA aircraft (A320) was carrying close to 100 people and at least 8 crew members. The plane reportedly crashed just before the landing. The country's health minister has declared "emergency" in all major hospitals of Karachi in the wake of the plane crash.

Breaking: PIA flight PK 8303 with 99 passengers on board along with 8 crew members has crashed in Karachi. pic.twitter.com/q3aMowopGd â AbbTakk (@AbbTakk) May 22, 2020

The Pakistani Army Aviation helicopters have been flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. The country's urban search and rescue teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts, the Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson said.

Minister of Health and Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi due to the plane crash, according to Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, reported the Dawn.

Several videos related to the crash are emerging on social media platforms. "Stay strong Pakistan," said a Twitter user, while sharing video of the crash.

Stay strong Pakistan today is one tough day for all of us ð

#planecrashpic.twitter.com/IqMNKdl5Mb â Nab The Dentist (@NabTheDentist) May 22, 2020

More details awaited.