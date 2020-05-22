BREAKING: Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying over 100 people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport

Business Today
May 22, 2020
Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed near Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed near a residential colony near Karachi airport on Friday. The Pakistani media has report that the PIA aircraft (A320) was carrying close to 100 people and at least 8 crew members. The plane reportedly crashed just before the landing. The country's health minister has declared "emergency" in all major hospitals of Karachi in the wake of the plane crash.

The Pakistani Army Aviation helicopters have been flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. The country's urban search and rescue teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts, the Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson said.

Minister of Health and Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi due to the plane crash, according to Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, reported the Dawn.

Several videos related to the crash are emerging on social media platforms. "Stay strong Pakistan," said a Twitter user, while sharing video of the crash.

More details awaited.

