'Rahu gives Shree Donald Trump upper hand': Anand Mahindra shares astrologer's prediction

With the whole world watching the US election intently, an astrologer's prophecy of incumbent President Trump winning the election, shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra is kicking up a storm on the internet.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra group took to his twitter on Wednesday and posted a picture of a forecast done by an astrologer that proclaimed victory for the Trump banner. Meanwhile he himself predicted fame and popularity for the astrologer if Trump actually does win the election.

The business magnate wrote in his caption, "This astrologer's forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly."





The astrologer's prediction said "Shree Donald Trump having ascendant lion and placement of sun in 10th house along the dragon's head that is rahu gives him upper hand to repeat second term as President of America because he has exalted Jupitor to combine with Sun."

The astrologer also predicted that Joe Biden would give the Republican incumbent a "neck to neck fight".

The Democrat candidate, Joe Biden is leading the election with him needing only 6 electoral votes to prevail over Republican contender, Donald Trump. The astrologer's prediction which is contrary to expert opinion and exit polls prediction is being widely circulated on social media. Mahindra is often known for his wit and sarcasm. He actively amuses people with the humorous and bizarre content that he shares on his twitter handle.

