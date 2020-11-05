US Election 2020 Results Live Updates: Biden wins Wisconsin, Michigan; 6 electoral votes away from presidency

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is just a few electoral college votes away from winning the presidency of one of the most powerful offices in the world. He just won key states of Wisconsin and Michigan, leading a major blow to his opponent and US President Donald Trump. Trump's victory in these states had led to his entry in the White House in 2016 elections. As per the current trend, Joe Biden is surging ahead with 263 electoral seats, while Trump is far behind at 214. Interestingly, Joe Biden has won more overall votes than any presidential candidate in the US history, thanks to the record voter turnout in the US elections this year.

9.05 AM: US President Donald Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. The campaign has saught better access for campaign observers to the locations where ballots are being counted and processed.

8.54 AM: History repeats

On November 4, 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th US president. He defeated the incumbent Democrat Jimmy Carter. - Reuters

8.48 AM: Biden leading Trump with 50.3% votes

Around 90 per cent votes have been counted so far, of which 50.3 per cent have been cast in favour of Joe Biden. Donald Trump has won 48.1 per cent overall votes so far. Joe Biden is now six electoral votes away from presidency.

8.43 AM: The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections over ballots, requesting a judge to secure and account for ballots received after 7 pm on Election Day.

8.38 AM: Joe Biden has secured most votes in the US history so far at 71 million votes. He is now just short of six electoral college seats from winning presidency.

8.28 AM: US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden races ahead of President Donald Trump with 243 electoral votes. President Trump at 214. -- Reuters

8.00 AM: Winning enough states to reach magic number: Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he is winning enough states to reach the magic number of 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. Biden's remarks, in which he described this as a victory for American people, democracy and America, came after major media networks projected him as the winner in the two major battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan, bringing him steps closer to presidency.

