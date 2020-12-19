Watch: US nurse faints after Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot; triggers safety debate

Tiffany Dover, a head nurse at a Chattanooga hospital in Tennessee, caused a scare as she fainted at a press conference after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot.
She was addressing a press conference at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee wherein she said, "All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so, therefore, you know, my team will be getting the first chances to get the vaccine."
During her interaction with the press, Dover suddenly started feeling uneasy and said, "Sorry, I'm feeling really dizzy." The nurse can be seen fainting on camera as medical experts came to assist her.
Tiffany Dover, a nurse in the Covid-19 unit passes out on live TV after taking vaccine in Chattanooga, Tennessee.â
She is feeling better. ðð»#COVID19#vaccine#Tennessee
pic.twitter.com/Bq2IAvAYwL
Meanwhile, the nurse has recovered and is now feeling better. The video of Dover answering press questions and passing out went viral on social media and triggered serious doubts regarding the safety and efficacy of coronavirus vaccine.
Here are some of the user reactions
Oceanaddy Tweet
Glad she is feeling better. This doesn't comfort me for my vaccine (won't happen for months). I have so many doubts- oceanaddy (@firedupyogini) December 18, 2020
H+ Tweet
Nurse #TiffanyDover passes out in PR stunt gone sideways after taking #vaccinepic.twitter.com/PJURRWS6fD- H+ (@worldwideviewz) December 18, 2020
JLB Tweet
Today a Tennessee nurse #TiffanyDover passed out on "live" TV after taking the #COVID19Vaccine. Yesterday two healthcare workers who got the vaxx were hospitalized. This is only Week #1. These are the cases that we should be getting alerts about. #brandyvaughanpic.twitter.com/iKVeGaGRi2- JLB (@jbellamar) December 18, 2020
Chris Dancy tweet
Going to go out on a limb. If nurse #TiffanyDover faints during a press conference after getting the vaccine I'm going to speculate that working 12 hours a day to support people who don't wear masks might have more to do with it than the vaccine. https://t.co/ucU2APKv1h- Chris Dancy ðµð±ð¼ââï¸ð¤ (@chrisdancy) December 18, 2020
Here's what experts say:
Agencies like the US Food and Drug Administration and US Centres for Disease Control were quick to dispel fears regarding the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
The FDA said it issued the first emergency use authorisation to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the US after analysing the safety data collated from clinical trials.
The CDC stated, "The US vaccine safety system ensures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. Safety is a top priority while federal partners work to make a COVID-19 vaccine available."
Edited by Mehak Agarwal with inputs from agencies
Also read: Joe Biden, wife to get COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday
Also read: After Pfizer, US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19