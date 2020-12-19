Watch: US nurse faints after Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot; triggers safety debate

Business Today
twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | December 19, 2020 | Updated 12:54 IST
The video of Dover answering press questions and passing out went viral on social media and triggered serious doubts regarding the safety and efficacy of coronavirus vaccine

Tiffany Dover, a head nurse at a Chattanooga hospital in Tennessee, caused a scare as she fainted at a press conference after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot.

She was addressing a press conference at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee wherein she said, "All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so, therefore, you know, my team will be getting the first chances to get the vaccine."

During her interaction with the press, Dover suddenly started feeling uneasy and said, "Sorry, I'm feeling really dizzy." The nurse can be seen fainting on camera as medical experts came to assist her.


Youtube
