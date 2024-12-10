BHU to offer free UPSC coaching to SC and OBC students; Applications open: Check details

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has officially launched online applications for its 'Free Coaching Scheme for SC and OBC Students' for the 2024-25 academic year. This initiative, spearheaded by the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), aims to provide quality coaching for economically disadvantaged Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) students, equipping them for competitive examinations and enhancing their prospects for employment in public sectors.

The program will offer coaching for Group A examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and State Public Service Commission (SPSC). The course spans one year (12 months) and has a total of 100 seats available.

Of these, 70% are reserved for SC students, while 30% of the seats in each category are allocated for female candidates. Should the number of female applicants be insufficient, male candidates from the same category may be considered.

Eligibility and selection criteria

The scheme is open to SC and OBC students whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 8 lakh from all sources. Candidates from minority communities within SC/OBC can apply under similar schemes offered by the Ministry of Minority Affairs or respective state government programs. Applicants must possess a valid Aadhaar number linked to a bank account. Notably, students who have previously availed themselves of the DACE Scheme twice are ineligible to apply.

The selection process will involve a written offline examination at BHU, followed by personal interviews at the DACE-BHU Centre. The program aims to admit between 50 to 100 students, with a focus on increasing the representation of SC candidates.

Application timeline

- Start Date: November 30, 2024

- Last Date: December 20, 2024