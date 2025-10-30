The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final date sheet for the 2025-26 Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The exams will commence on February 17, 2026. Students can access the complete schedule through the board's official website.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has introduced a significant change for Class 10 students starting from the 2026 academic year. Two board examinations will be conducted for Class 10 students each academic year.

The date sheet for the 2025-26 examinations was initially released on September 24, 2025, based on the registration data of Class 9 and 11 students, marking a release 146 days ahead of the exams. This early announcement comes nearly 110 days before the exams, an effort credited to the timely submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) by schools.

Benefits for students & schools

CBSE’s early release of the date sheet offers several advantages. The schedule provides ample gaps between major subjects, giving students enough time to prepare. Additionally, this early announcement will assist parents, teachers, and schools in organizing summer vacations and making logistical preparations for the exams.

Exam overlap concerns

In response to concerns about exam overlap, the CBSE assured that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will require students to enter their Class 11 registration number when applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main). To facilitate this process, CBSE has urged all schools to provide the Class 11 registration numbers to students who plan to apply for the JEE Main.