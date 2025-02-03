CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards out: Hall tickets out for 44 lakh students; Check how to download

The countdown to the CBSE board exams has officially begun. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on the Pariksha Sangam portal. Schools can log in at cbse.gov.in to download hall tickets for their students.
Students, however, cannot download their admit cards directly. Since the admit cards are available only through school logins, students will need to visit their respective schools to collect them.
How can schools download the admit cards?
The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 will begin on February 15. Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18, while Class 12 exams will end on April 4. All exams will be conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 AM.
This year, around 44 lakh students from over 8,000 schools across India and abroad are set to appear for the exams.
Exam rules: What’s allowed and what’s not
CBSE has issued strict guidelines on exam day protocols:
Allowed:
Prohibited:
Regular students must wear school uniforms, while private candidates should opt for light clothing as per the CBSE dress code.
