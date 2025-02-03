CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards out: Hall tickets out for 44 lakh students; Check how to download

The countdown to the CBSE board exams has officially begun. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on the Pariksha Sangam portal. Schools can log in at cbse.gov.in to download hall tickets for their students.

Students, however, cannot download their admit cards directly. Since the admit cards are available only through school logins, students will need to visit their respective schools to collect them.

How can schools download the admit cards?

Go to cbse.gov.in Open the Pariksha Sangam portal Click ‘Continue’ on the next page Select Schools (Ganga) Go to the pre-exam activities tab Click on the admit card, centre material link for main exam, 2025 Enter login credentials and download the admit cards

The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 will begin on February 15. Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18, while Class 12 exams will end on April 4. All exams will be conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 AM.

This year, around 44 lakh students from over 8,000 schools across India and abroad are set to appear for the exams.

Exam rules: What’s allowed and what’s not

CBSE has issued strict guidelines on exam day protocols:

Allowed:

Admit card and school ID (for regular students)

Admit card and government-issued photo ID (for private candidates)

Transparent pouch with stationery: pens (blue/royal blue), pencils, eraser, ruler

Analog watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass, and money

Prohibited:

Electronic devices: Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth, earphones, cameras

Stationery: Printed materials, calculators (except for students with dyscalculia), pen drives

Personal items: Wallets, handbags, pouches, sunglasses, and any form of eatables (except for diabetic students)

Regular students must wear school uniforms, while private candidates should opt for light clothing as per the CBSE dress code.