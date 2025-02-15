CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2025 begin today: Here are the major updates to note

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially commenced the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2024-25 academic year today, February 15. More than 42 lakh students are set to take part in this significant academic event.

According to CBSE officials, strict entry regulations are in place; students will not be allowed to enter examination centres after 10 AM and must remain until the conclusion of their exams at 1:30 PM. The board exams will be conducted at 7,842 centres across India and in 26 countries worldwide.

Exam Participation and Subjects Offered

This year, 24,12,072 Class 10 students will take exams in 84 subjects, while 17,88,165 Class 12 students will appear for assessments across 120 subjects. This marks an increase of 3,14,695 students compared to last year's total of 38,85,542.

On the first day of examinations, Class 10 students will sit for the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while Class 12 students will take the Entrepreneurship paper during the same time slot.

Security and Conduct Measures

In a bid to maintain the integrity of the examinations, CBSE has implemented enhanced security measures, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance in exam centres. Each examination room will accommodate 24 students, monitored by two invigilators. Assistant superintendents will oversee CCTV footage for every ten rooms to ensure compliance with examination protocols.

CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh emphasized the importance of conducting the exams fairly and wished students success, urging them to perform without undue pressure. He noted that communication devices and other prohibited items, such as mobile phones and bags, will not be allowed inside the examination centres.

Streamlined Verification Processes

In addition to examination protocols, CBSE has updated its marks verification process, enabling students to directly request photocopies of their answer sheets for review. Based on their findings, they can then request verification or re-evaluation of their marks.

Key Details of CBSE Board Exams 2025:

Class 10 Students: 24,12,072

24,12,072 Class 12 Students: 17,88,165

17,88,165 Total Students: 42,00,237

42,00,237 Subjects for Class 10: 84

84 Subjects for Class 12: 120

120 Total Subjects Offered: 204

204 Examination Centres: 7,842

7,842 Total Schools: Over 30,000

The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18, while the Class 12 exams are scheduled to finish on April 4. CBSE remains committed to ensuring the highest standards of security and fairness for students across the nation and beyond throughout the examination process.