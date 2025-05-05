CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2025 to be out soon: Official update, grading, new rules explained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2025 this week, with over 42 lakh students awaiting the outcome. The results will be available on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in — as well as on DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG app, and via SMS.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Students can access their marksheets using their roll number, school number, date of birth, admit card ID, and a security pin. The exams for Class 10 were held from February 15 to March 18, while Class 12 exams concluded on April 4. This year, 24.12 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12, making it one of the largest cohorts ever.

Among the significant updates this year is CBSE’s decision to introduce dual board exams from 2026 — for now, only for Class 10. Under this model, students can attempt the board exams twice in a year, with the better score being considered final. Those satisfied with their first attempt can skip the second phase. The move is seen as a way to ease exam stress and offer flexibility.

Advertisement

In terms of evaluation, CBSE continues to adopt the Relative Grading system. Instead of fixed cutoffs, students’ performance is graded by percentile, divided into eight categories from A1 (top 1/8th) to D2, with E indicating an essential repeat. This “scientific” grading method allows better comparison across varied performance levels.

For students aiming higher in foundational years, CBSE is also introducing advanced level papers in Science and Social Science for Classes 9 and 10. These papers, longer in duration, will include separate sections for deeper conceptual testing and critical thinking.

Last year, Class 12 saw a pass percentage of 87.98%, while Class 10 was at 93.60%. With improved systems and greater transparency, officials expect marginal gains in both categories this year too. The minimum passing mark remains 33% per subject, and supplementary exams will follow soon after the result announcement.

Advertisement

As the board finalizes the result release date, students and parents are advised to keep credentials ready and stay tuned to official channels.