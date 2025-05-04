CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Will it be declared on May 6 at 11 am? Here's what CBSE said

As the CBSE Board results for 2025 approach, a wave of misinformation is sweeping across social media. Fake letters and misleading announcements are flooding platforms, stoking anxiety among over 42 lakh students and their families.

One such letter, dated May 2, 2025, falsely claims that the CBSE Class 10 results will be declared on May 6. The bogus document, made to look like an official circular, has gained traction online, further deepening the confusion in an already tense period.

In an official post on the microblogging website X (formally Twitter), the CBSE clarified that no announcement has been made yet regarding the declaration of results for Class 10 or Class 12 for the 2025 academic year.

"We urge students, parents, and stakeholders to avoid sharing unverified news and to rely only on official sources for updates," the board stated. It also advised individuals to visit the official website — cbse.gov.in — for accurate and timely information.

The fake letter, circulating widely, claims that CBSE Class 10 results will be released on May 6, 2025, at 11am. It goes further to detail the process of checking the results online and lists the specifics that will reportedly appear on the mark sheets — all without any validation from the board.

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results soon, there has been no official confirmation on the date or time of release. The board has made it clear that any updates will be communicated only through trusted and official channels.

When released, the results will be accessible on several platforms: cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in.

This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for the board examinations — 24.12 lakh for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12. The exams were conducted at 7,842 centres across India and in 26 countries abroad. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, and the Class 12 exams wrapped up on April 4.