CBSE Class 10, 12 board results out this week? How to check marksheets once declared online

With over 42 lakh students awaiting their fate, the Central Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to release the CBSE Board Results 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 this week. The results will be published online and made accessible through official platforms, including cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

To access their results, students must enter key credentials such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin in the result login window.

This year, the CBSE board exams began on February 15. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while Class 12 exams ended on April 4. In total, around 42 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams in 2025—24.12 lakh in Class 10 and 17.88 lakh in Class 12.

Though the board has not officially confirmed the result declaration date, last year’s results for both classes were released on May 13. This year, students can expect a similar timeline, with official confirmation expected shortly.

Once results are declared, students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in Click on the ‘Results’ section on the homepage Select the ‘CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2025’ link Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin Your result will be displayed on screen Save and download your marksheet for future reference

Here’s a look at the Class 12 pass percentages from the past five years:

2024: 87.98%

2023: 87.33%

2022: 92.71%

2021: 99.37% (COVID-19 assessment criteria)

2020: 88.78%

Students are advised to keep their credentials ready and monitor the CBSE and DigiLocker websites for real-time updates.