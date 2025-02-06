scorecardresearch
CBSE class 10, 12 exams: These items are prohibited at exam centres, board to invoke 2-year ban otherwise

CBSE Board Exam 2025: In a bid to ensure the integrity of the examination process, the board has outlined a list of prohibited and permitted items for examination centres

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released crucial information for students preparing to take the Class 10th and 12th board examinations, set to commence on February 15, 2025. In a bid to ensure the integrity of the examination process, the board has outlined a list of prohibited and permitted items for examination centres.

This year, the guidelines emphasize strict penalties for violations. Students found in possession of mobile phones, electronic gadgets, or any other electronic items during the exams will face a two-year suspension from future examinations. Also, those spreading rumours that disrupt the examination process will be barred from participating in the current and subsequent year’s exams.

To maintain security, all students will be subject to thorough physical frisking before entering the examination venue. The official CBSE date sheet indicates that Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 18, 2025, while Class 12 examinations will wrap up on April 4, 2025.

Permitted Items at the Examination Centre:

- Admit card and school identity card

- Admit card along with any government-issued photo ID

- Stationery: Geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser

- Analogue watch and transparent water bottle

- Metro card, bus pass, and money

Prohibited Items:

- Any textual material (printed or written), pieces of paper

- Calculators, pen drives, log tables, electronic pens/scanners

- Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras

- Other personal items such as wallets, goggles, handbags, and pouches

- Any open or packed food items, except for those required by diabetic patients

- Any item that could be used for unfair means

Students are urged to adhere strictly to these guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.
 

Published on: Feb 06, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
