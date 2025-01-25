NEET UG 2025: NTA clarifies APAAR ID not mandatory for registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the APAAR ID will not be a mandatory requirement for the NEET UG 2025 examination. This clarification comes after a public notice issued on January 14, 2025, which initially urged candidates to update their Aadhaar cards and link them to their APAAR IDs, also known as the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC ID).

The APAAR ID serves as a digital repository for students' academic credits, providing a comprehensive record of their academic performance. However, the NTA has confirmed that while the APAAR ID is beneficial, it is not compulsory for registration for the upcoming exam. Candidates will still have alternative methods available for registration, with detailed instructions to be provided in future updates.

In its previous communication, the NTA emphasized the advantages of linking the Aadhaar card to the APAAR ID, including:

Efficient Identity Verification: Linking Aadhaar facilitates quick and accurate verification of candidates' identities, streamlining the examination process. Reduced Errors: Automatic information filling from Aadhaar minimizes human error, enhancing the efficiency of the registration process. Faster Attendance Processing: Aadhaar verification speeds up attendance at examination centers, reducing wait times and expediting candidate identification. Enhanced Security: The unique identification process through Aadhaar ensures that students' information is securely recorded and maintained.

For students seeking assistance, the NTA provides a step-by-step guide and video tutorial available on their official website at apaar.education.gov.in.