JEE Main 2025 Session 1 answer key: Provisional key set to release soon, check how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 will be released soon, following the completion of the first session of the exam, which took place from January 22 to 30. The official results are expected to be announced by February 12.

Candidates will be able to access the provisional answer key on the NTA's official website at [jeemain.nta.nic.in](https://jeemain.nta.nic.in). In addition to the answer key, the NTA will also provide the question papers and candidates' recorded responses.

According to the information bulletin, the provisional answer key will be available for a period of two to three days, during which candidates can challenge any discrepancies. A non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 will be required for each question challenged. The NTA emphasized that only online challenges submitted through the designated link will be considered, and challenges lacking justification or submitted through other means will not be accepted.

The first session of JEE Main included Paper 1 for BE/BTech, conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, in two shifts: 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM. Paper 2 for BArch/BPlanning was held on January 30 from 3 PM to 6:30 PM.

How to check the provisional answer key?

To access the provisional answer key once released, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit [jeemain.nta.nic.in](https://jeemain.nta.nic.in).

2. Click on the session 1 provisional answer key download link.

3. Enter the required login details.

4. Submit the information to view the answer key.