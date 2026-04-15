CBSE Class 10 boards result 2026 out today? DigiLocker, UMANG confirm, check details here

CBSE Class 10 results 2026: More than 25 lakh students have been waiting, and the wait may finally be ending. The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare Class 10 results anytime now, with both DigiLocker and the UMANG app signalling the announcement is imminent.

DigiLocker, the government's cloud-based platform for storing and verifying official documents, posted an update on X (formerly Twitter) confirming that results would be released shortly and advising students to set up their accounts in advance. The UMANG app echoed the same, posting that CBSE Class 10 results will be out "soon." Once declared, students can access their scorecards on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

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ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 result 2026: Here's how you can download marksheet on DigiLocker, UMANG

What you need to know about this year's exams

This year's Class 10 results come under CBSE's newly introduced two-board system, which splits the academic year into two separate examination sessions.

The first session, mandatory for all students, was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026, across 8,075 exam centres and covering 83 subjects. A total of 25,08,319 students were registered to appear, of whom 14,08,546 were male, and 10,99,773 were female.

What happens after the first session result?

The second board examination is optional and gives students a chance to improve their scores from the first attempt. It is scheduled from May 15 to June 1, 2026, with the same syllabus as the first session. Under the two-board scheme, a student can opt for improvement in a maximum of three subjects.

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Students who failed in two subjects in the first exam are placed in the compartment category and are eligible to appear in the second examination. However, students who failed or did not appear in three or more subjects are not eligible for the second session and will instead appear in the main board examinations in 2027.

How did last year's batch fare?

In 2025, CBSE declared Class 10 results on May 13. Of the 23,85,079 students registered, 23,71,939 appeared for the exams. Of those, 22,21,636 passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 93.66%.

With results expected any day, students are advised to keep their roll numbers, school details and DigiLocker credentials ready to avoid delays when the scorecards go live.