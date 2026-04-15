Undercover cops, Malaysia-linked preacher: How a tip-off led to the police operation at TCS Nashik campus

Nashik: A tip-off in February about suspicious activities at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO campus in Nashik, Maharashtra, led to a discreet police operation. Undercover women constables were deployed as housekeeping staff, uncovering an alleged conversion racket with possible international links. The investigation, supported by WhatsApp chats, a suspected preacher connected to Malaysia, and victims' statements, points to a wider network within the TCS office.

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Sources from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) said at least 12 employees have been identified as alleged targets, up from the initial nine. Nine First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed so far, including those by eight women and one man. The charges include sexual harassment, rape under the pretext of marriage, religious manipulation, and offending religious sentiments.

The FIRs describe incidents where accused employees allegedly molested female colleagues and pressured them into religious conversion. The victims, women aged between 18 and 25, reported that these incidents took place over two to three years, starting around 2022.

Besides the nine employees, three others have been affected by the racket, with their statements recorded. However, they have not filed formal complaints due to social stigma and personal concerns.

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So far, six accused, many of whom are team leaders and engineers, have been arrested. Investigations continue against others. Nida Khan, the HR manager, remains absconding as authorities examine her recruitment practices and role in the company.

Following the tip-off, police placed four women constables disguised as housekeeping staff inside the TCS premises. Their information has been vital in mapping interactions and confirming survivors' allegations.

An individual named Imran, believed to be linked to Malaysia, appeared in WhatsApp conversations. Investigators suspect he is a preacher introduced to employees through video calls, discussing women moving abroad for better jobs and lifestyles. His identity and involvement are under verification.

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The SIT found WhatsApp groups involving the accused, where colleagues were discussed, targets identified, and plans coordinated. Deleted chats are being recovered using forensic tools, which officials believe are crucial to understanding the intent and scope of the operation.

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Statements recorded by investigators reveal a disturbing pattern: the accused, including six team leaders and HR executive Nida Khan, allegedly subjected colleagues to verbal abuse, inappropriate advances, and persistent pressure to adopt Islamic practices. Complainants also reported remarks targeting their religious beliefs.

Nida Khan remains absconding as investigators scrutinise her hiring patterns and role within the organisation. Authorities have requested information from TCS about internal checks and recruitment decisions.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan said that "four to five Muslim company workers and some officers lured the girls with promises of jobs and attractive salaries," alleging they were also encouraged to perform namaz and observe roza.

Sources indicate more accused may be named as the investigation progresses, with suspicions that the network could be larger than initially thought.

In response, TCS stated it maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy and confirmed that the employees under investigation have been suspended.

