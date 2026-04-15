HDB Financial Services Ltd, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank Ltd, is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, April 15.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDB Financial Services Ltd (the “Company”) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 to inter-alia consider the following: Approval of the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2026," HDB Financial stated in an exchange filing.

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Dividend announcement in focus

The company’s board may also consider a final dividend for FY26.

The filing noted that the Board may take up the "recommendation of final dividend on the equity shares of the Company, if any, for the financial year 2025-26 including fixation of record date for the same."

Apart from earnings and dividend, the board could also evaluate a proposal for raising funds through non-convertible securities on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Q4 results timing and earnings call

While the company has not specified the exact timing of the results announcement, it is expected that the Q4 FY26 earnings may be released after market hours on April 15.

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HDB Financial Services has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts at 6:30 pm on the same day to discuss the quarterly performance.

Dial-in details:

India/Universal Number: +91 22 6280 1430, +91 22 7115 8250

USA: 18667462133

UK: 08081011573

Singapore: 8001012045

Hong Kong: 800964448

Meanwhile, shares of HDB Financial Services were last seen trading 2.89 per cent higher at Rs 633. At this level, the stock has declined 14.84 per cent over the last six months.