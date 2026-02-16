CBSE Class 10 maths exam: Smart strategies, what to carry, what not to carry; Last minute tips here

As students across India brace for the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 Mathematics exam tomorrow, revision sheets, formula pages and practice papers are getting a final look. For many, this paper is both an opportunity to score well and a source of anxiety, demanding not just preparation, but composure and planning inside the exam hall.

Advertisement

Why sample papers matter

Education experts say the most reliable preparation tool remains solving sample papers and previous years’ questions. These help students understand the paper pattern, mark distribution and recurring concepts while building time-management skills for the three-hour test.

The official Mathematics sample paper released by CBSE provides clarity on the updated format, internal choices and expected difficulty level. Practising under exam-like conditions also reduces nervousness and improves accuracy.

Revision tips

Students should first complete the NCERT textbook thoroughly before moving to reference books. Understanding unit-wise weightage allows prioritising high-scoring chapters.

Experts recommend maintaining a single-page formula sheet for quick revision and remembering the CBSE step-marking rule, marks are awarded for method and logic, not just the final answer. Answers should clearly show the given data, the formula used, the steps and the final result with units.

Advertisement

Practising a full paper every two days under timed conditions helps build stamina for the 80-mark exam. Neat presentation, spacing and labelled diagrams also create a positive impression on examiners.

How to attempt the paper

Use the 15-minute reading time wisely by dividing questions into easy, moderate and lengthy sections. Begin with easy questions to gain confidence and attempt tougher ones later.

Avoid getting stuck on one question and keep the last 10–15 minutes for revision of calculations and answers.

What to carry

CBSE admit card

Blue ballpoint pens

Transparent geometry box

Pencil, eraser and sharpener

Transparent water bottle

Simple wristwatch (if permitted)

What not to carry

Mobile phones, smartwatches or calculators Advertisement

Notes or loose papers

Any electronic or Bluetooth-enabled device

Possession of prohibited items may lead to disciplinary action.