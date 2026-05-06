Marico, AB Capital, Mankind Pharma: Stocks to buy— Check target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday after a volatile trading session as traders' focus shifted towards geopolitical concerns and elevated crude oil prices, with the Indian rupee hitting fresh lows. The BSE Sensex dropped 251.61 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close at 77,017.79, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 86.50 points, or 0.36 per cent, to end at 24,032.80.

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Select stocks including Marico, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Mankind Pharma are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct has to say on them ahead of Wednesdya's trading session:



Aditya Birla Capital | Buy | Target Price: Rs 385-400 | Stop Loss: Rs 345

AB Capital is in a strong uptrend and poised for a breakout above the Rs 360 resistance level, which it has tested for the past 4–5 months. Huge rising volumes near the breakout zone indicate increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. The daily and weekly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 385-400, and its downside support zone is the Rs 350–340 levels.



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Mankind Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,400-2,470 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,255

Mankind Pharma Ltd confirmed a 'flag' continuation pattern breakout at the Rs 2,300 level on the daily chart, accompanied by huge volume. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has confirmed a short-term trend reversal, which shows bullish sentiment. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 2400-2470, and its downside support zone is the Rs 2,270-2,240 levels.



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Marico | Buy | Target Price: Rs 825-885 | Stop Loss: Rs 780

Marico Ltd is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, which indicates a sustained uptrend. The stock is trending in an 'up-sloping' channel on the weekly chart, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 825-885, and its downside support zone is the Rs 788-770 levels.