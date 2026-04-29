CBSE Class 12 result 2026 out on this day: Digital evaluation used for first time this year

CBSE Class 12 results are expected in May, but the date and time have not been announced yet. When they are, over 18 lakh students will be racing to results.cbse.nic.in to check their scores by entering their roll number, date of birth and other required details. The wait, for now, continues.

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This year's results carry added significance beyond the numbers. For the first time, Class 12 answer scripts were evaluated digitally through On-Screen Marking, a major departure from the traditional physical evaluation process that has defined board exam assessment for decades. Class 10 answer books, however, continued to be evaluated physically.

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How this year's exams were conducted

The Class 12 examinations ran from February 17 to April 10, 2026, concluding with the Legal Studies paper. All papers were conducted in a single shift, beginning at 10:30 am.

How to check your result

Once CBSE declares the Class 12 result 2026, students can access their marksheets on results.cbse.nic.in by entering their roll number, date of birth and other details. As with previous years, DigiLocker and the UMANG app are expected to serve as alternative platforms when official portals slow down under heavy traffic on result day. Students are advised to keep their credentials ready in advance.

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How last year's batch fared

The Class 12 result of 2025 set a useful benchmark for this year's students. A total of 17,04,367 candidates had registered for the exams, of whom 16,92,794 appeared. Of those, 14,96,307 passed, producing an overall pass percentage of 88.39%, a slight improvement from 87.98% in 2024. Girls outperformed boys significantly, with a pass percentage of 91.64% compared to 85.70% for male candidates.