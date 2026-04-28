ICSE, ISC result 2026 out this week? Where to check scores and what students need to keep ready

ICSE, ISC result 2026: For nearly 4 lakh students who sat the ICSE and ISC board exams earlier this year, the wait may be almost over.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results shortly, with past trends and official indications both pointing to a release before the end of April. Once out, scorecards will be accessible at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

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When will the results be declared?

CISCE officials have confirmed that the result dates are currently being processed and have not been finalised. The council is expected to announce the exact date and time shortly through its official platforms. While no confirmed time has been issued, results are widely expected this week.

A look at past declaration dates makes the timeline fairly clear. Results came out on April 30 in 2025, May 6 in 2024, and May 15 in 2023, with 2022 being an outlier due to pandemic disruptions. The consistent drift towards late April in recent years suggests 2026 could follow the same pattern.

Who appeared, and when were exams held

The ICSE Class 10 examinations were held from February 17 to March 30, 2026, while the ISC Class 12 examinations were held from February 12 to April 6, 2026. Around 2.6 lakh students appeared for the ICSE board exams, while nearly 1.5 lakh candidates sat the ISC examinations.

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How to check results

Students can access their scorecards on cisce.org or results.cisce.org. A UID and Index Number will be required to log in, so students should keep those details handy ahead of the announcement.

What last year's numbers looked like

In 2025, the ICSE Class 10 pass percentage stood at 99.35%, while the ISC Class 12 pass percentage was 99.34%. Both figures have set a high benchmark for 2026.

One notable change this year: compartment exams have been discontinued. Students can now apply for re-evaluation and improvement exams in up to two subjects within the same academic year.