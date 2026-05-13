CBSE Class 12 results 2026 declared: Pass percentage falls to 85.20%, girls lead again

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 board exam results for 2026, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 85.20%. This marks a drop of 3.19 percentage points compared to last year’s performance. Girls continued to outperform boys, surpassing them by 6.73 percentage points in the overall results.

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Among the regions, Trivandrum posted the highest pass percentage at 95.62%, while Prayagraj recorded the lowest at 72.43%. The CBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 17 to April 10, followed by the evaluation process.

Students can access their results through the official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

The results are also available on digital platforms such as:

DigiLocker

UMANG App