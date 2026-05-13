CBSE Class 12 results 2026 declared: Pass percentage falls to 85.20%, girls lead again

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 board exam results for 2026, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 85.20%. This marks a drop of 3.19 percentage points compared to last year’s performance. Girls continued to outperform boys, surpassing them by 6.73 percentage points in the overall results.
Among the regions, Trivandrum posted the highest pass percentage at 95.62%, while Prayagraj recorded the lowest at 72.43%. The CBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 17 to April 10, followed by the evaluation process.
Students can access their results through the official websites:
cbse.gov.in
results.cbse.nic.in
The results are also available on digital platforms such as:
DigiLocker
UMANG App
CBSE 12th Results 2026: How To Download CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
How To Access CBSE Class 12 Scorecards Via DigiLocker
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 board exam results shortly. Ahead of the announcement, DigiLocker has notified students that the “CBSE Class XII Results 2026” will soon be available on its platform.
In a post on X, DigiLocker urged students to activate their accounts beforehand to ensure quick access to their results once announced. The platform also shared instructions for students without an APAAR ID to create and activate their DigiLocker accounts.