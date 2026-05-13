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CBSE Class 12 results 2026 declared: Pass percentage falls to 85.20%, girls lead again

CBSE Class 12 results 2026 declared: Pass percentage falls to 85.20%, girls lead again

Students can access their results through the official websites — cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The results are also available on digital platforms such as DigiLocker and the UMANG App.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 13, 2026 1:51 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 results 2026 declared: Pass percentage falls to 85.20%, girls lead againThe CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were held between February 17 and April 10.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 board exam results for 2026, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 85.20%. This marks a drop of 3.19 percentage points compared to last year’s performance. Girls continued to outperform boys, surpassing them by 6.73 percentage points in the overall results.

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Among the regions, Trivandrum posted the highest pass percentage at 95.62%, while Prayagraj recorded the lowest at 72.43%. The CBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 17 to April 10, followed by the evaluation process.

Students can access their results through the official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

The results are also available on digital platforms such as:

DigiLocker

UMANG App

CBSE 12th Results 2026: How To Download CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

  • Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in
  • Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link
  • Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID
  • Submit the required details
  • View, download, and print the scorecard for future reference

How To Access CBSE Class 12 Scorecards Via DigiLocker

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 board exam results shortly. Ahead of the announcement, DigiLocker has notified students that the “CBSE Class XII Results 2026” will soon be available on its platform.

In a post on X, DigiLocker urged students to activate their accounts beforehand to ensure quick access to their results once announced. The platform also shared instructions for students without an APAAR ID to create and activate their DigiLocker accounts.

Published on: May 13, 2026 1:48 PM IST
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