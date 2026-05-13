'Whistle podu' moment for CM Vijay! TVK sails through floor test with 144 votes

In a huge development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has received the support of 144 MLAs in the crucial floor test. These 144 MLAs include those from Congress (5), two from CPI, CPI (M), VCK, and the IUML, and one from the AMMK.

Besides this, 25 MLAs from the CV Shanmugam faction backed Vijay. With this, only 17 legislators are with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palanisami, exposing the cracks within the party. Commenting on the rebel AIADMK faction's support for Vijay, S P Velumani said, “We are not asking for any posts in the ministry."

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A total of 22 MLAs did not back the government, whereas 5 abstained from voting altogether. Four PMK MLAs and the sole BJP legislator abstained from voting.

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The majority mark in the 232-seat Tamil Nadu assembly stands at 117. With the DMK staging a walkout, the majority mark came down to 88, giving TVK an instant advantage.

Meanwhile, the actor-turned politician said that his government functioned with "horse-speed" and that it does not engage in horse-trading. He also extended heartfelt gratitude to MLAs who backed his government.

Moreover, Vijay said that he would reconsider the appointment of his astrologer, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the CM's Office amid criticism from allies and rivals.

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Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK)'s Premalatha Vijayakanth slammed the Chief Minister for appointing his astrologer as an OSD.

Questioning what message would be sent to the youth with this appointment, she said on the floor of the Assembly, “If he is your Rajaguru, you should keep him personally. But bringing him into a high government position is strongly condemnable."

She added that people, especially the youth, voted with faith in democracy and gave power to Vijay, expecting change and governance.

“What example are you setting for the youth? What message are you sending to the future generation?” she asked. She also said that the new government must become a model for future generaitons and uphold values that inspire youngsters instead of promoting superstition or personality-driven politics.

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Commenting on the outcome of the floor test, Congress MP Manickam Tagore wrote on X, "The democratic mandate given by the people was reaffirmed today in the Assembly. With 144 votes in support, the Hon'ble Chief Minister Thiru Vijay has won the confidence vote. 22 votes against. This is not an ordinary victory. A great victory for change, good governance, and the people's trust. Tamil Nadu has won. Democracy has won. Tomorrow's victory is ours!"