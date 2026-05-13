'If Gen Z in Bangladesh, Nepal could...': Arvind Kejriwal questions govt on NEET paper leak

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged youngsters, particularly Gen Z, to ensure that those behind the suspected paper leak targeting the NEET-UG 2026 exam are brought to justice.

The NEET exam held on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak, which is now being probed by the CBI.

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To substantiate his point, he said that if youth uprisings in Bangladesh and Nepal could usher in political change, Indian students can also force accountability.

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While addressing a press conference, the former Delhi CM said, "If Gen Z in countries like Bangladesh and Nepal could change the government, then Indian youth could also ensure accountability in cases of paper leaks."

Further, he said that recurring instances of paper leaks have shaken the confidence of aspirants. Kejriwal alleged that the CBI probe into the NEET paper leak would not achieve anything and that the central agency had failed to do anything in previous leaks.

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He said that just like any other such case, the CBI has arrested 10-15 people this time as well. Citing paper leak incidents since 2014, he said that the lapses affected the future of crores of students and that several such instances took place in states ruled by the BJP.

"And like every time, within three or four months, all of them will be released on bail. Then, just like every year, these same criminals will start preparing to leak next year’s NEET paper again. I want to ask all of you, aren’t you tired of hearing the same thing again and again? It has become such a worn-out script, such a repetitive story. Is there any trust left in the CBI anymore?"

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Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) moved the Supreme Court alleging "systemic failure" in the conduct of the exam for admissions in UG medical courses. It also sought reforms in the test system after the exam was cancelled over irregularities.

It also cited news reports which state that "guess papers" doing the rounds on WhatsApp and Telegram matched more than 100 questions from the actual paper.

Besides this, the FAIMA sought a complete overhaul of the national testing framework, including the replacement of the NTA with a more robust and autonomous body.

It urged the top court to direct the Centre to replace the NTA with a "technologically advanced and autonomous body" to restore the integrity of the entrance exams.

It also asked the apex court to constitute a high-powered monitoring committee, chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge and comprising cybersecurity and forensic experts, to oversee the re-conduct of the 2026 exam.