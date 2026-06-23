CBSE Class 12 revised marksheet out soon: Students need to hand over this doc to get their marksheets

Students who applied for CBSE Class 12 verification or re-evaluation and saw their marks change will soon be able to collect revised physical marksheets, but there is a condition. They will need to return their original marksheet first.

The revised documents will be distributed through CBSE's regional offices over the coming weeks, according to sources cited by PTI. The surrender of the original marksheet is a mandatory step before the updated one is handed over.

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For students who cannot afford to wait, particularly those in the middle of college admissions, CBSE has already addressed the urgency. The revised marksheet has been uploaded to DigiLocker and is accepted as a valid document for admissions and all official purposes. There is no need to hold up any process waiting for the physical copy to arrive.

Where the re-evaluation process stands

The clarification came a day after CBSE began releasing re-evaluation outcomes in the first phase. The board said approximately 87% of all applications received have already been processed and results declared. The remaining cases are being released in batches, with the full process expected to conclude shortly.

CBSE described the process as operating through a "robust, transparent and carefully monitored system" designed to ensure fairness and accuracy across all applications.

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How the timeline unfolded

CBSE declared Class 12 board results for around 17.69 lakh students on May 13. Between May 19 and May 25, candidates were allowed to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. After reviewing those copies, students who identified discrepancies or wished to seek a re-evaluation could apply between June 2 and June 7.

As revised results continue to be released, students whose marks have changed can access their updated scorecards immediately on DigiLocker. The physical mark sheets will follow through CBSE's regional office network in the weeks ahead.

(With inputs from PTI)