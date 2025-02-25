CBSE clears draft guidelines: Class 10 board exams to be held twice a year from 2026, best score to count

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reportedly approved draft norms to introduce biannual Class 10 board exams starting in 2026. Under the new system, students will get two chances each year to appear for their board exams, offering them more flexibility and a chance to improve their scores.

As per the approved guidelines, the exams will be held in two phases — one between February and March, and the other in May. Both sessions will cover the full syllabus, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation. Students can attempt both exams and retain their best score, while practical and internal assessments will continue to be held only once a year.

This reform aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which focuses on student-centric learning and reduced academic stress. On February 18, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, after discussions with CBSE and NCERT officials, said, “Examination improvement and reform is a key step towards this. This reform will help mitigate exam-related stress and ensure a more balanced evaluation system.”

CBSE had considered multiple formats, including a semester-based approach, before finalising the biannual structure. The move aims to provide students with a less pressurized examination process while maintaining rigorous academic standards.

Additionally, CBSE will introduce a Global Curriculum for 260 foreign-affiliated schools starting in 2026-2027. This curriculum will integrate core Indian subjects with international benchmarks, ensuring global relevance while staying rooted in Indian values.