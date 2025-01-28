CBSE Exam Admit Cards 2025: Class 10, 12 hall tickets to be out on...; Check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which oversees exams for millions of students, is set to release admit cards for Classes 10 and 12 soon. However, the exact release date remains under wraps, leaving students and parents refreshing the official website, cbse.gov.in, for updates.

Students preparing for these key exams should have their login credentials ready for swift access to the admit cards. Here's how it will unfold:

Who Gets Their Admit Card, and How

Private Candidates:

Students enrolled as private candidates must download their admit cards directly from the CBSE website.

Regular Candidates:

Principals will handle the process for students enrolled through schools. Schools will use CBSE's portal to retrieve and distribute admit cards to their students. Regular candidates won’t have direct access to download their cards from the website.

CBSE has already sent detailed instructions to all affiliated schools via email to streamline the process.

Key Dates You Need to Know

The board exams are set to kick off on February 15, 2025, with the schedules stretching across weeks:

Class 10 : February 15 to March 18, 2025

: February 15 to March 18, 2025 Class 12: February 15 to April 4, 2025

Students can already access the official date sheet on the CBSE website.

Steps to Download the Admit Card

Visit cbse.gov.in. Find and click the link labelled 'CBSE Admit Card 2025 Class 10th and 12th.' Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in. View your admit card on-screen. Download and print it for exam day.

This routine may be familiar, but with exams drawing near, it’s essential to act quickly once the admit cards are live. A small delay in accessing the admit card could mean unnecessary stress during an already tense time for students