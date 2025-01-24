JEE Main admit card 2025 out: Download hall ticket for January 28, 29 & 30; Exam timings, download steps- details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2025 admit card for the exams scheduled on January 28, 29, and 30. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their application number, password, and the captcha code provided on the site.

The JEE Main exams for B.E./B.Tech candidates will be held in two shifts on January 28 and 29: the first from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and the second from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. On January 30, papers 2A (B.Arch), 2B (B.Planning), and the combined 2A & 2B (B.Arch and B.Planning) will be conducted during the afternoon shift from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with extensions depending on paper requirements.

Steps to download the JEE Main 2025 admit card:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the notification link for the JEE Main 2025 Admit Card. Enter your application number, password, and the captcha code displayed. Download and save your admit card for future reference.

Last year, over 12.25 lakh students appeared for JEE Main, one of India’s toughest and most competitive entrance exams. This year’s exams are expected to draw a similar number of aspirants vying for entry into the country’s top engineering institutes, including the IITs and NITs.

With the release of the admit card, candidates are advised to double-check the details on their hall ticket and prepare thoroughly for the intense competition ahead.

Additionally, the NTA has issued dress code guidelines for candidates. Male candidates are advised against wearing metallic elements, such as buckles or embellishments, while female candidates should avoid stoles, dupattas, scarves, and jewelry including rings, bracelets, and earrings.

For more information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official JEE Main 2025 website.

Important information:

- Admit Card Download: Available at [jeemain.nta.nic.in](http://jeemain.nta.nic.in) once released.

- Exam Dates:

- Paper 1: January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025

- Paper 2: January 30, 2025

- Shifts for Paper 1:

- Shift 1: 9 AM - 12 PM

- Shift 2: 3 PM - 6 PM

- Shift for Paper 2: 3 PM - 6:30 PM

- Registration Dates: October 28 - November 22, 2024

- Languages Offered: 13 languages