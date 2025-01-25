CBSE issues strict exam notice: Exams will be cancelled for these class 10 and 12 students if...

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official notice outlining strict guidelines for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams, scheduled to begin on February 15, 2025. The notice, directed to school principals and heads, emphasizes the importance of fair examination practices to ensure academic integrity.

According to the notice, CBSE has framed specific rules under the "Unfair Means Act," detailing the penalties for any violations. School heads are instructed to brief students and parents about examination ethics, the consequences of misconduct, and the importance of not spreading rumours or misinformation that could disrupt the exam process.

The board has also provided a clear list of prohibited items. Students are not allowed to carry electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, smartwatches, or any other communication devices, into the examination hall. Possession of such items will be considered an unfair practice, inviting strict penalties.

Permitted items for the exams include:

Admit card and school identity card.

Government-issued photo ID.

Transparent stationery pouch with pens, pencils, eraser, and geometry tools.

Analogue watch, transparent water bottle, and bus or metro card.

CBSE has instructed schools to ensure that these rules are conveyed clearly to students and parents before the exams. Schools are also tasked with addressing any concerns and dispelling rumours to maintain a smooth examination process.

On the day of the exam, strict compliance with these guidelines will be enforced at all centres. The board reiterated that fair examinations are essential for preserving the credibility of results and ensuring a level playing field for all students.

The notice serves as a reminder that adherence to these rules is crucial. CBSE is taking a no-tolerance approach to unfair practices, and students are advised to prepare for the exams responsibly while following all regulations. With these measures, the board aims to uphold the sanctity of one of the country’s most critical academic evaluations.