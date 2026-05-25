CBSE extends Class 12 answer sheet copy request deadline to May 25: Here’s how you can apply now

For many Central Board of Secondary Education class 12 students, today, May 25, 2026 is the final chance to register for obtaining their scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets. This announcement by CBSE comes after several students and parents raised concerns over confusion in the post-result process and difficulties in accessing the portal.

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The move comes at a time when many students are still unhappy with their marks, blurred answer sheets, unchecked responses and want to comprehend how their papers were evaluated before applying for re-evaluation or verification. Students who wish to review their answer sheets must complete the process through the official CBSE website by today.

Students can apply for scanned copies of their answer books by using the following steps:

Go to the official CBSE Post Result Services Portal.

Log In with your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.

Choose the specific subject(s) you want scanned copies of.

Process the application fee online using net banking, debit card, or credit card. Fees typically range from ₹500 to ₹700 per subject, depending on the board's current guidelines.

Once your request is processed, CBSE will upload the scanned copy of your evaluated answer sheet to your account for download.

Once students receive the scanned answer sheets, they should carefully check whether:

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All answers were evaluated

Any page was left unchecked

Any totalling mistakes

Marks were transferred correctly

If any discrepancy is found, students can then apply for re-evaluation.

What is the controversy about?

Soon after the Class 12 board results were declared, several students shared complaints on social media, saying their marks were lower than expected. Some students claimed there may have been evaluation errors. Some claimed that marks awarded on individual pages did not match the final totals reflected in the result, while many others were confused by CBSE's revised re-evaluation process.

This year, CBSE introduced a new system in which students must first obtain scanned copies of their answer sheets before applying for verification or re-evaluation. Earlier, students could apply for verification directly. At the same time, students and parents reported technical issues and glitches on the portal and said the original deadline was too short during the busy college admissions period.