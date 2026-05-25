Yes Madam raises Rs 50 crore in funding from Info Edge Growth Fund

Bootstrapped home salon and wellness platform Yes Madam has raised Rs 50 crore in its first institutional funding round from Info Edge Growth Fund, as the company looks to expand its footprint, strengthen its service partner ecosystem and invest in technology and customer experience.

Founded in 2016 by Aditya Arya, Mayank Arya and Akanksha Vishnoi, Yes Madam has so far operated without external capital while remaining profitable, according to the company.

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The company said it plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate city expansion, deepen investments in technology and improve customer experience while maintaining profitability and operational discipline.

Yes Madam operates across more than 55 cities and works with over 12,000 women service professionals. The company said it has recorded 100% year-on-year growth for three consecutive years while staying profitable. Revenue rose to Rs 195 crore in FY26 from Rs 94 crore in FY25 and Rs 45 crore in FY24.

The platform currently handles nearly 3 lakh monthly bookings, sharply higher than around 70,000 bookings at the time of its appearance on Shark Tank India in 2024. The company attributed the growth to customer retention and word-of-mouth demand.

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“Our focus has always been on building a sustainable business and women empowerment. This investment enables us to accelerate that vision,” Aditya Arya, co-founder and CEO of Yes Madam, said in a statement.

“With this, we are paying back to the partners who led us here, announcing free education for children of the service partners, who can’t afford it. This will help break the cycle of gig-economy for thousands of women and would secure the futures of these families,” he added.

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“My vision has always been to build a platform that customers can rely on high-quality beauty and wellness services at home, while also solving the industry’s problems,” co-founder Mayank Arya said.

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“This investment allows us to strengthen that foundation further and disrupt the industry with new innovations and best practices,” he added.

For Info Edge Growth Fund, the investment reflects rising investor interest in organised at-home services platforms that are scaling while maintaining profitability.

“It’s rare to see such capital efficiency in a consumer tech company. This signals the strength of Yes Madam’s value proposition and real customer dependency,” Amit Behl, Partner at Info Edge Growth Fund, said.

Rishabh Katiyar, Partner at Info Edge Growth Fund, added that the company’s focus on beauty and wellness has enabled it to build operational innovations and improve customer experience, while also becoming “a meaningful and reliable source of livelihood” for service partners.