Air India Express suffers damage after hitting edge lights during take-off in Muscat 

An Air India Express B737-800 flying from Muscat to Kannur on May 15 suffered damage as it hit the runway edge lights instead of the centreline and commenced take-off, which was later aborted. An investigation has been ordered by the Oman authorities.

The incident occurred on May 15 after flight IX 712 from Muscat had lined up for departure at the runway around 9:10 pm local time. Oman's air accident investigation body has reported that the occurrence was rated an accident and is being investigated.

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Sources said the aircraft's engines were severely damaged due to the ingestion of a foreign object.

"Under night conditions, the aircraft entered runway 26L from taxiway E7. The flight crew aligned the aircraft with the right-hand edge lights instead of the centreline and commenced take-off, destroying several edge lights,” said sources.

Following a loud bang and a master caution indication, the crew rejected the take-off and stopped on the runway.

“The aircraft became disabled due to a System A hydraulic leak and a flat tire. Passengers and crew subsequently disembarked onto the runway," they said.

The aircraft remained grounded in Muscat for several days, and a replacement aircraft was operated to fly passengers after a 13-hour delay.

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The airline is yet to share a statement on the incident.



