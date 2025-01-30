CBSE launches free counselling for stressed board exam students: Here’s how you can access it

With CBSE board exams starting on February 15, anxiety levels are running high among students and parents. To help manage exam-related stress, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is bringing back its free psycho-social counselling service for Class 10 and 12 students.

Running since 1998, this initiative provides professional guidance before, during, and after the exams. For the 2025 academic session, CBSE will offer counselling in two phases—starting February 1 until April 4 during the exams, and again after the results are announced.

How students can access CBSE’s free counselling

CBSE is offering three ways for students to seek guidance:

24x7 IVRS Helpline: A toll-free Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) is available at 1800-11-8004 in Hindi and English. The service provides exam preparation tips, time and stress management strategies, answers to common queries, and key CBSE contact details. Tele-Counselling by Experts: Students can speak directly with trained professionals from Monday to Saturday, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. The team consists of 66 counsellors, school principals, psychologists, and special educators, with 51 based in India and 15 offering support from Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the UAE. Online Video and Podcast Resources: Students can also access bilingual video and podcast content on stress management, exam strategies, and mental well-being through CBSE’s official website.

CBSE has encouraged both students and parents to use these resources to reduce stress and approach board exams with confidence. With a comprehensive system in place, students now have multiple ways to seek help, ensuring they are mentally prepared for one of the most crucial phases of their academic journey.