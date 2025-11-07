CBSE orders schools to share Class 11 registration numbers for JEE Main 2026 applications

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stepped in to resolve an ongoing issue regarding Class 11 registration numbers for students applying to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. Following complaints from students and parents, the Board has now instructed all affiliated schools to promptly share the required registration numbers, crucial for completing the application process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts JEE Main, mandates that applicants enter their Class 11 registration number during the online application process. This number is essential for verifying academic details and ensuring smooth coordination between schools and examination authorities.

The CBSE, addressing the issue seriously, stated that schools “must invariably provide the Class 11 registration number to students appearing for the JEE Exam 2026.” The directive, signed by Joint Secretary (Coordination) Agarwal, urged all school heads and principals to comply immediately to prevent any inconvenience for students.

The application window for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 began on October 31 and will close on November 27, 2025. The city of examination will be announced by the first week of January 2026, with results for the first session expected on February 12, 2026. The examination will be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1 to 10, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 will include Paper 1 for engineering aspirants (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 for those seeking admission to architecture and planning courses (BArch/BPlanning). Paper 1 serves as the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as universities recognized by participating state governments. Paper 2 is for BArch and BPlanning courses across India and also acts as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).