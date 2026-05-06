CBSE releases Class 10 second board exam hall tickets, here's how to download

The wait is over for Class 10 students appearing for the CBSE second board examinations. The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for the second board exam 2026, with hall tickets now available on the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Exams are scheduled from May 15 to May 21, 2026. Students are advised to collect and verify their admit cards well before that date to avoid any last-minute complications.

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Who gets the admit card and how

The process differs depending on whether you are a regular or private candidate. Regular students will receive hard copies of their admit cards through their respective schools. School heads are responsible for downloading them using their login credentials from the official portal. Private candidates can download their hall tickets independently and are advised to keep multiple printouts for future use.

How to download

Private candidates and school authorities can access admit cards through cbse.gov.in or cbseit.in. The steps are straightforward: visit either official website, click on the CBSE Second Board Exam Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage, enter the registered user ID and password, and submit. The admit card will appear on screen and can be downloaded and printed.

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What to check on the admit card

Once downloaded, students should carefully verify all details on the hall ticket, name and roll number, examination centre details, subject names and codes, exam dates and timings, and the photograph and signature. Any discrepancy should be reported immediately to the school authorities or CBSE officials for correction.

On exam day, candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID for entry to the examination centre. With the first paper just days away, downloading the hall ticket and reviewing all instructions on it should be the immediate priority.