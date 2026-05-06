YES Bank shares rise 6% amid heavy volumes; should you buy, sell or hold

Shares of YES Bank Ltd surged more than 6 per cent during the trading session Wednesday, leading the gainers among the banking space. The reasons for this sudden rise were not clear, but YES Bank witnessed a sudden spike in volumes during today's session.

YES Bank Ltd gained nearly 6.45 per cent to Rs 21.80 on Wednesday, commanding a market capitalization of close to Rs 68,000 crore. Shares of YES Bank had settled at Rs 20.48 on Tuesday. The stock has gained nearly 8 per cent in the last one month, while it has surged 20 per cent in the last one month.

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According to the data from NSE, as many as 21.4 crore equity shares of YES Bank, amounting to Rs 457.8 crore were traded as of 1 pm on Wednesday. Similarly, 2.34 crore equity shares worth Rs 50.1 crore exchanged hands of BSE as of the same time. The traded volumes were much higher than two-week average of BSE, suggesting trade of 54.78 lakh shares trading.



YES Bank Q4 results

YES Bank reported a 44.7 per cent rise in the net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 1,068.42 crore, while its net interest income grew 15.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,639 crore, with net interest margins (NIMs) improving 20 basis point YoY to 2.7 per cent for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

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The company reported a 23.1 per cent YoY rise in the operating profit at Rs 1,618 crore for the quarter. The asset quality improved by provision for bad loans fell 41 per cent YoY to Rs 187 crore. Return on Assets (RoA) reached 1 per cent for Q4, and Japanese major SMBC became a major shareholder in YES Bank as of March 2026 quarter.



YES Bank target prices

Yes Bank's improved net interest margins, lower operating costs, and continued provision reversals supported profitability, with RoA reaching 1 per cent in Q4FY26 and 0.8 per cent for FY26 said Emkay Global Financial Services. However, it has a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 20, citing a still suboptimal return profile over the medium term.

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YES Bank benefited from a declining RIDF drag, now at 6 per cent of assets, with further reduction expected. While retail slippages have eased, they remain elevated, said ICICI Securities. It factors in better margins but maintains a 'hold' rating, citing limited upside drivers ahead and gave it a target price of Rs 21.



Among other brokerage firms, mostly overseas, Nomura has a 'neutral' rating on it with a target price of Rs 21, while Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan have maintained their 'underweight' stance with a target price of Rs 15 and Rs 18, respectively.