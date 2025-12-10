CBSE rolls out structured exam format for Class 10 Science, SST papers ahead of 2026 boards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a circular detailing a more disciplined layout for Class 10 Science and Social Science question papers as the 2026 board examinations approach.

The circular emphasises a streamlined evaluation process, urging students to present answers in a clear, methodical manner to minimise marking errors and reduce confusion across scripts.

Final datesheet and exam window announced

The CBSE also published the official date sheet for the 2026 board exams for Classes 10 and 12. Both streams will begin on February 17, 2026, with Class 10 set to end on March 10, 2026.

Revised Class 10 Science pattern

Under the new rules, the Class 10 Science paper will be split into three separately labelled sections:

Section A: Biology

Section B: Chemistry

Section C: Physics

Candidates must follow this sectional structure in their answer books, dividing and labelling each portion before starting. All responses must remain within the prescribed spaces for each section, with mixing or answering outside the designated area prohibited.

New framework for Class 10 Social Science

The Class 10 Social Science exam will similarly be organised into four sections:

Section A: History

Section B: Geography

Section C: Political Science

Section D: Economics

Students are required to mark their answer sheets accordingly and ensure each answer is placed in the correct section. The board warns that misplacing an answer (for example, a Geography answer in the History section) will not be evaluated.

Non-compliance carries strict consequences

The CBSE has emphasised that any violation of the new guidelines will impact the evaluation. Answers written outside the designated sections will not be reviewed, and such errors cannot be corrected during verification or re-evaluation. The circular states that the evaluation scheme is final.

Guidance for schools and students

To prevent mistakes during exams, CBSE has advised schools to train students using section-divided answer sheets in regular tests, internal assessments, and pre-boards. Students are also encouraged to download the latest sample papers from the CBSE academic website to become familiar with the revised pattern.

The board reiterated that careful labelling, correct section division, and disciplined writing are essential for accurate evaluation.