Centre tells SC of implementation of 7-member expert panel for NEET UG exam reforms

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it will implement all corrective measures recommended by a seven-member expert panel tasked with reviewing the National Testing Agency's (NTA) handling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) last year.

In a recent session on August 2, 2024, the Supreme Court declined to annul the NEET UG exam despite ongoing controversies surrounding its integrity. The court noted there was insufficient evidence to indicate systemic leaks or malpractice affecting the exam.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, presented the committee’s report to Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, affirming the government's commitment to adopting all recommendations. "We are going to implement all the recommendations and the matter can be listed after six months," Mehta stated.

The bench adjourned the case for three months, with plans to revisit it in April. Notably, the full report has not yet been submitted to the court, as it contains sensitive information regarding exam question printing procedures.

On October 21, 2024, the Supreme Court had previously extended the deadline for the expert panel to present its findings on proposed reforms.

The Supreme Court had broadened the expert panel’s mandate to encompass exam security and administration after identifying several lapses, including a security breach at an exam centre in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Unauthorized access to question papers occurred due to an opened rear door of the strongroom, alongside issues like the transport of exam materials via e-rickshaws and distribution errors of question paper sets.

Chaired by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, the committee also includes members Randeep Guleria, B J Rao, Ramamurthy K, Pankaj Bansal, Aditya Mittal, and Govind Jaiswal. The panel will focus on enhancing examination security, data protection, and technological advancements while also addressing mental health support for students and staff training for the NTA.

In a separate ruling in November 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition calling for a review of its August 2 decision, which had already declined to mandate a new NEET UG exam. More than 23 lakh students took part in NEET UG 2024, seeking admissions to medical courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and related fields.

