Class 10 & 12 board exams: CBSE sets strict guidelines for schools’ question paper feedback

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed schools to submit structured and timely observations regarding the ongoing Class 10 and 12 board exams. The exams, which began on February 15, saw Class 10 students starting with English and Class 12 students with Entrepreneurship.

Each year, CBSE collects feedback on question papers from schools, but the board has raised concerns over incorrect submissions, vague remarks, and late responses, which hinder effective review and action.

New feedback guidelines for schools

To streamline the process, CBSE has now mandated:

All observations must be uploaded on the OECMS portal.

Schools must submit feedback on the same day as the examination.

For additional queries, schools should email qpobservation@cbseshiksha.in.

CBSE warned that unclear or delayed observations will not be considered and emphasized the need for precise feedback rather than vague comments like “The question is not correct.”

CBSE addresses fake paper leak rumours

In addition to feedback guidelines, CBSE recently issued an advisory against false claims of paper leaks and exam mishaps, urging students and stakeholders to rely only on official communications.

Over 42 lakh students taking CBSE exams

This year, more than 42 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE board exams at 7,842 centres across India and abroad. The exams are being conducted under strict security measures to ensure a smooth and fair process.