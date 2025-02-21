Class 10 boards duration may be cut to under two weeks as CBSE plans for exams twice a year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering compressing the Class 10 board exam duration from a month-long schedule to less than two weeks. This move aims to accommodate the proposed two-exam system set to begin next year, according to the Indian Express.

Currently, CBSE spaces out exams to ensure no two subjects chosen by a student clash, often resulting in long gaps between papers. This year’s exams, for instance, span from February 15 to March 18. However, under the new system, the board may have to reduce the gap between exams—possibly to just a day—to ensure both sets of exams are completed and results declared by June.

Key developments in the biannual board exam proposal:

The Education Ministry has asked CBSE to release a draft framework for public feedback before finalizing the new schedule.

The government plans to introduce the two-exam system for Class 10 first, with Class 12 following later based on its success.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, biannual board exams aim to reduce high-stakes pressure and allow students to improve their scores.

As per the National Curriculum Framework 2023, students will have at least two opportunities to take board exams each year, with the best score being retained.

The first round of exams could be held earlier, with results expected by March, while the second round might take place in May, with results declared in June.

A key objective of this initiative is inclusivity. Students facing challenges like exam anxiety or illness will benefit from multiple opportunities to perform at their best. CBSE is also investing in teacher training to ensure a smooth transition to this new assessment model.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has previously emphasized that taking the exams twice a year would remain optional, aiming to ease student stress rather than add to it.

Alongside assessment reforms, CBSE will introduce its Global Curriculum for affiliated foreign schools in the 2026-27 academic year. The curriculum will integrate core Indian subjects, catering to students in international settings while maintaining CBSE’s educational standards.

Separately, CBSE has introduced stricter guidelines for schools submitting feedback on Class 10 and 12 board exams. Schools must upload structured observations on the OECMS portal on the same day as the exam. Vague or delayed responses will not be considered, and CBSE has directed schools to email additional queries to qpobservation@cbseshiksha.in.