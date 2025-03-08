Class 12 Mathematics board exam analysis: A mix of moderate difficulty and time management challenges

The Class 12 CBSE Mathematics board exam, held today, March 8, saw mixed reactions from students and educators. While the paper followed the CBSE sample pattern, its length posed a challenge for some.

According to Gautam Thakral, PGT Mathematics at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, the exam was of moderate difficulty but lengthy. He noted that strong conceptual understanding and time management were key to completing the paper successfully.

“High-scoring students found 2-3 MCQs to be challenging, but the rest of the paper was manageable.” He also highlighted that SET 1 was the easiest, whereas SET 3 was more difficult, with Sections A and E presenting the most challenges. The exam also included some Previous Year Questions (PYQs).

Ramneek Kaur, an educator at Shiv Nadar School, Noida, described the paper as balanced and finishable within the given time. “The pattern was much like the CBSE sample paper. All children were satisfied and relieved after attempting the paper. They had put in genuine efforts for it, and we hope they see good results,” she stated.

Student responses were mixed. Shreya, a student, found the exam easy except for 1-2 MCQs. However, some struggled with time management. Aarav Agarwal, a student of Year 12 at Shiv Nadar School, Noida, observed that while the five-mark questions were straightforward, one question each from the two-mark and three-mark sections were tricky.

Overall, the paper tested students’ conceptual clarity and speed. While many were relieved after the exam, the difficulty of certain sections and time constraints made it a challenging experience for some.