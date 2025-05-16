CUET UG 2025 admit cards released for May 19–24; NTA issues key exam-day instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA), under the Ministry of Education, has released the CUET UG 2025 admit cards for candidates scheduled to appear between May 19 and May 24, 2025. Students can now download their hall tickets from the official portal cuet.nta.nic.in.

This update follows prior announcements made on May 7 and May 10, including the Advance City Intimation Slip, which had already informed candidates of their exam city and date.

How to download your CUET UG 2025 admit card

Candidates must log in to the official website using their Application Number and Password. Alongside the admit card, students are also required to download an undertaking form and read all instructions carefully before exam day.

Steps to download:

Visit https://cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “Download Admit Card” link

Enter your Application Number and Password

Click Submit to access your admit card

Download and print the admit card and the undertaking

What the admit card includes

The hall ticket provides details such as exam date, shift timing, and test centre address. Candidates must verify all information and ensure they carry:

A printed copy of the admit card

A valid photo ID

Entry to the exam centre will not be permitted without these documents.

NTA has confirmed that admit cards for students with exam dates beyond May 24 will be released shortly. Students are advised to regularly check the website for further updates.