CUET UG 2025 registration ends today: Registration closes tonight, payment open till Mar 23- Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for CUET UG 2025 today, March 22, at 11:50 pm. Eligible students yet to apply can submit their forms on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The payment facility will remain open until March 23.
The entrance test will be held from May 8 to June 1 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admissions into central, state, private, and deemed universities.
According to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, 304 universities will admit students to undergraduate programmes through CUET this year.
Key updates for CUET UG 2025
Delhi University will allow non-math students to apply for BCom (Honours). However, applicants must appear for CUET in the subjects they studied in Class 12.
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has expanded its CUET-based admissions to 25 programmes, up from 20 last year.
Major changes in the 2025 cycle include:
CBT format
Reduced exam cities
Fewer papers
50 compulsory questions
Correction Window and Fees
NTA will open a correction window from March 24 to 26, allowing applicants to modify personal or academic details.
The application fee structure is as follows:
General: ₹1,000
OBC-NCL: ₹900
SC/ST/PwBD/Third gender: ₹800
International centres: ₹4,500
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must have passed Class 12 with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) from a recognised board.
How to Apply
Visit cuet.nta.nic.in
Click on "Register" and create login credentials
Fill in personal and academic details
Upload required documents
Pay the fee online
Review and submit the application
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today