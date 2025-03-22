CUET UG 2025 registration ends today: Registration closes tonight, payment open till Mar 23- Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for CUET UG 2025 today, March 22, at 11:50 pm. Eligible students yet to apply can submit their forms on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The payment facility will remain open until March 23.

The entrance test will be held from May 8 to June 1 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admissions into central, state, private, and deemed universities.

According to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, 304 universities will admit students to undergraduate programmes through CUET this year.

Key updates for CUET UG 2025

Delhi University will allow non-math students to apply for BCom (Honours). However, applicants must appear for CUET in the subjects they studied in Class 12.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has expanded its CUET-based admissions to 25 programmes, up from 20 last year.

Major changes in the 2025 cycle include: CBT format Reduced exam cities Fewer papers 50 compulsory questions



Correction Window and Fees

NTA will open a correction window from March 24 to 26, allowing applicants to modify personal or academic details.

The application fee structure is as follows:

General: ₹1,000

OBC-NCL: ₹900

SC/ST/PwBD/Third gender: ₹800

International centres: ₹4,500

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) from a recognised board.

How to Apply