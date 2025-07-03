CUET UG 2025 results out July 4: Here’s how to check scores, download scorecard, direct link here

The wait is almost over for lakhs of students across India who appeared for the CUET UG 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced that the results of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be declared on July 4, 2025. Candidates can access their results via the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The result date was announced on the NTA’s official X handle. However, the time of release has not yet been specified. The post simply stated: “CUET (UG)-2025 result will be announced on 4th July 2025.”

CUET (UG)-2025 result will be announced on 4th July 2025 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 2, 2025

How to check CUET UG 2025 result:

Visit the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Click on the result link for CUET UG 2025 on the homepage. Enter your login details on the new page that opens. Submit the credentials to view your result. Download and save a copy for future use.

The NTA has made it clear that results will not be re-evaluated or re-checked, and any such requests will not be entertained.

The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted between May 13 and June 3, with re-tests held on June 2 and 4 for select candidates. The provisional answer key was released on June 17, and candidates were given until June 20 to raise objections.