'Don't make coaching centres richer': IAS shares 'harsh realities,' key tips for UPSC exam preparation

In a candid Reddit post, an IAS officer from a recent batch who achieved a double-digit rank offered valuable insights for aspirants considering the challenging journey of preparing for the UPSC examination. Speaking anonymously, the officer reflected on their four-year preparation journey and current experiences in service.

"This is a very cruel examination where chances of success are next to none," the officer warned, emphasising the competitive nature of the UPSC process.

Even reaching the interview stage is a significant hurdle, with only one in three candidates making it to the final list. "Apart from the IAS, there are 20 other services allotted to recommended candidates in the final list," they noted, highlighting the limited opportunities available.

Having worked in various sectors before joining the IAS, the officer described it as "the best job in the country," offering unparalleled exposure, social capital and career progression.

However, the officer also cautioned about the darker side of the exam, sharing personal anecdotes of peers who have faced repeated failures despite their intelligence and hard work. "I personally know three cases of four interviews without ever finding their names in the final list," IAS revealed, further illustrating the unpredictable nature of the selection process.

No guarantee of success

The officer stressed that there is no correlation between the number of attempts and subsequent marks, stating, "More number of hours studied or efforts made are no guarantee for better performance in subsequent attempts." They pointed out that many candidates, including those who eventually succeed, often struggle with the prelims and main stages.

Reward not too lucrative

Addressing the challenges faced by IAS officers, the officer further mentioned the financial strain, noting that a salary of 63,000 INR in hand can make it difficult to maintain a decent lifestyle. "Most of us are living paycheck to paycheck," they admit, shedding light on the realities of life in the service.

Is reliance on coaching centres not good?

Offering practical advice for aspirants, the officer cautioned against relying too heavily on coaching centres, stating, "Every selected candidate has applied their own brain in preparation, not depended on spoon-feeding by these institutes."

They further emphasised the importance of grasping power, comprehension, and structured thinking, while also acknowledging the advantages that come with being a tier-1 college graduate.

"I'd say at least 60% of my batch was of tier-1 college grads," they noted, highlighting the significant impact of educational background on selection chances.

Work while you prepare

The officer also advised against taking a career break of more than two years for UPSC preparation, suggesting that candidates should maintain their employment to avoid potential depression and to enhance their resumes.

"Work for a couple of years, in my opinion, before preparing for this exam," they recommended, citing the benefits of financial independence and maturity in handling the demands of IAS life.

The officer concluded their insights with encouragement for all aspirants, acknowledging the courage it takes to embark on this uncertain journey. "Write two good attempts, give your best, pray to God, and move on if not selected," they advise, reminding candidates to maintain perspective throughout the process.